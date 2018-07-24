Essay competition: My Vision for a Plastic-free Grenada

The Grenada Chapter of the Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN Grenada) was established in 2004 with the aim of supporting youth development in the country, and in particular to promote their full involvement in all matters about the environment and sustainable development.

CYEN Grenada is running a Summer Essay Competition from 16 July – 17 August 2018 on the topic “My Vision for a Plastic-free Grenada” for all children between the ages of 10 – 13 years in Grenada.

For more information, please contact Sheddona Richardson via telephone at 422-8500.