Fiscal Responsibility Oversight Committee Releases 2017 Annual Report

The Fiscal Responsibility Oversight Committee (FROC), in accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) No. 29 of 2015, is pleased to attach its FROC 2017 Annual Report.

The objectives of the FRA are to establish a transparent and accountable rule-based fiscal responsibility framework in Grenada, to guide and anchor fiscal policy during the budget process, to ensure that government finances are sustainable over the short, medium and long-term consistent with a sustainable level of debt, and for related matters.

Fiscal Responsibility Oversight Committee

Download

Article Footer 468x60

Facebook Comments

Comment with your Email or Facebook login:

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Citizenship by investment: A lifeline for many sma...
Quinta Charles is new Accountant General
Ministers host high level meeting to get private s...
Financial Sense…What drives your spending habits?...
ECCB Governor calls for debt and fiscal resilience...