by Linda Straker

61-year-old Desmond Martin, a fisherman of Grand Mal was found dead in his vehicle on Sunday morning. He was found motionless in his vehicle which was parked on the side of the road a few yards away from his home. An autopsy revealed his cause of death as cardiac arrest.