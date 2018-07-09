Grenada ranked #129 in International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World rankings

The Grenada National Basketball team participated in the recently concluded International Basketball Federation FIBA Americup Pre-Qualifier held in Paramaribo, Suriname from 24-30 June 2018.
After dropping the first two games, the Spice Boys came back to win the next three and played for the 5th or 6th places in a re-match versus St Vincent.
St Vincent got the better of Grenada in the re-match to place 5th and Grenada took 6th place out of the 10 countries which participated.
Grenada is now ranked #129 in the FIBA World rankings.
The following was final list of players selected for the national team:
Travelling with the team was Fitz Gerald Joseph, Head Coach; Kester Elcock, Assistant Coach; Rondell Johnson, Team Manager; Ryan Joseph-Team Delegate and Mario Christophe, Physiotherapist.
Ryan Joseph
General Secretary, Grenada National Basketball Association (GNBA)
