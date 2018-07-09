Grenada ranked #129 in International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World rankings

The Grenada National Basketball team participated in the recently concluded International Basketball Federation FIBA Americup Pre-Qualifier held in Paramaribo, Suriname from 24-30 June 2018.

After dropping the first two games, the Spice Boys came back to win the next three and played for the 5th or 6th places in a re-match versus St Vincent.

St Vincent got the better of Grenada in the re-match to place 5th and Grenada took 6th place out of the 10 countries which participated.

Grenada is now ranked #129 in the FIBA World rankings.

The following was final list of players selected for the national team:

Neil Lewis Jehu La Feiuffee Gary James Andrew James Anderson Charles Andy John Elmon Williams Jonathan Williams Greig St. John Nigel Nimrod Daniel Regis Kevin Cox

Travelling with the team was Fitz Gerald Joseph, Head Coach; Kester Elcock, Assistant Coach; Rondell Johnson, Team Manager; Ryan Joseph-Team Delegate and Mario Christophe, Physiotherapist.

Ryan Joseph

General Secretary, Grenada National Basketball Association (GNBA)