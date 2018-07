Invitation to Sculptors: Grenada Underwater Sculpture Park

Diver hovering over the ‘Vicissitudes’ Sculpture at the Underwater Sculpture Park in Pure Grenada

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is inviting local sculptors to send in their name and contact information, if they are interested in working on an exciting project to produce the next set of sculptures to be added to the Grenada Underwater Sculpture Park in the next few months.

Interested parties can send in their information to GTA Communications Officer Ria Murray by emailing rmurray@puregrenada.com or calling 440-2001.

Grenada Tourism Authority