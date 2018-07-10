Legends in Concert awards 15 as part of its 15th anniversary

by Linda Straker

Awardees independently selected

The awards were to show appreciation to contributors to the artform of entertainment

Several calypsonians and corporate bodies who have contributed to the growth and development of the local entertainment industry in calypso were last Saturday night awarded for their commitment by a private promotional company who has been organising the Legend in Concerts show for the past 15 years.

The awards, according to Godfrey Augustine, were to show appreciation to all who have contributed to the artform of entertainment to the Grenadian audience with solid lyrical songs that have become classics, while for the corporate bodies, they are partners with his promotional company.

The winners in the 15 categories are:

Best Corporate Sponsor – Hubbard’s

Best Corporate Supporter of the Art – Netherlands Insurance

Best Social Commentator – Finley “Scholar” Jeffery

Best Writer –Elwin “Black Wizard” Mcquilkin

Most Impactful Female Calypsonian – Cynthia “Lady Cinty” Ogiste

Best Supporting Musician – Bassie (Randolph Christopher)

Best Stage Performer – Elimus “Inspector” Gilbert

Best Support Vocalist – Arlene Joseph

Best Master of Ceremony – Robert Whyte

Best Calypso Judge – Colin Dowe

Best Carnival Administrator – Hugh Dolland

Best Media Personality Supporter of the Art – Lew Smith

Best Stage Manager – Sylvan Chan

Special Carriacou Award – Skylark (James Stafford)

Legends Lifetime Achievement Award – Ajamu (Edson Mitchell)

Recognition & Appreciation Award for Rebranding Grenada’s Carnival to “Spicemas” – Flying Turkey (Cecil Belfon)

Augustine said that the 15 were independently selected by a committee of 5 persons. The awardees received crystal plaques.