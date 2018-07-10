Legends in Concert awards 15 as part of its 15th anniversary
Lew Smith receiving his award

by Linda Straker

  • Awardees independently selected 
  • The awards were to show appreciation to contributors to the artform of entertainment 

Several calypsonians and corporate bodies who have contributed to the growth and development of the local entertainment industry in calypso were last Saturday night awarded for their commitment by a private promotional company who has been organising the Legend in Concerts show for the past 15 years.

The awards, according to Godfrey Augustine, were to show appreciation to all who have contributed to the artform of entertainment to the Grenadian audience with solid lyrical songs that have become classics, while for the corporate bodies, they are partners with his promotional company.

Philbert Lewis from Hubbard’s receiving the award
Richard Strachan of Netherlands Insurance receiving award

The winners in the 15 categories are:

  • Best Corporate Sponsor – Hubbard’s
  • Best Corporate Supporter of the Art – Netherlands Insurance
  • Best Social Commentator –  Finley “Scholar” Jeffery
  • Best Writer –Elwin “Black Wizard” Mcquilkin
  • Most Impactful Female Calypsonian – Cynthia “Lady Cinty” Ogiste
  • Best Supporting Musician – Bassie (Randolph Christopher)
  • Best Stage Performer – Elimus “Inspector” Gilbert
  • Best Support Vocalist – Arlene Joseph
  • Best Master of Ceremony – Robert Whyte
  • Best Calypso Judge – Colin Dowe
  • Best Carnival Administrator – Hugh Dolland
  • Best Media Personality Supporter of the Art – Lew Smith
  • Best Stage Manager – Sylvan Chan
  • Special Carriacou Award – Skylark (James Stafford)
  • Legends Lifetime Achievement Award – Ajamu (Edson Mitchell)
  • Recognition & Appreciation Award for Rebranding Grenada’s Carnival to “Spicemas” – Flying Turkey (Cecil Belfon)

Augustine said that the 15 were independently selected by a committee of 5 persons. The awardees received crystal plaques.

