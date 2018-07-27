LIAT provides more opportunities to get to Pure Grenada for Spicemas Carnival 2018

The Government of Grenada and regional airline LIAT have agreed on a partnership that will increase airlift to Pure Grenada during the ever-popular Spicemas Carnival Season. Previously all flights coming into Grenada were fully booked with visitors and the diaspora clamouring for more flights.

The agreement was reached following negotiations involving the Grenada Airlift Advisory Committee, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and LIAT representatives. LIAT’s 68-seater aircraft will fly into Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International on Wednesday 8, Thursday 9 and Friday, 10 August from BGI, Barbados.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Hon. Dr Clarice Modeste Curwen said, “Spicemas is our signature festival and interest from all over the world is growing by leaps and bounds. We thank LIAT for this first of its kind collaboration during our festive season and we look forward to future partnerships.”

Speaking about the benefits of the added flights, the minister further stated, “This is great news as international travellers as well as the diaspora can visit Grenada, connecting through Barbados from London, Miami, Canada, New York and Panama.”

Marketing Manager of the GTA, Francine Stewart was also elated with the news saying, “With growing interest from travellers who are either from Barbados or in Barbados for the CropOver Festival and with Spice Mas trending as a hot Carnival destination, this is the perfect opportunity for them to experience the Spice of the Caribbean.”

The additional flights also provide Grenadians with more outbound options to Barbados with the ability to connect to the UK, the USA, Canada and the Caribbean. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of the extra flights.

The GTA and LIAT will move aggressively to market these additional flights through several media including digital platforms.

The Grenada Airlift Advisory Committee has continued to build on its relationship with LIAT since 2016. Since then benefits coming out of this relationship include a marketing partnership between LIAT and the GTA, open communication between the Airlift Committee and LIAT Executives and increased flights to Grenada in 2017. Committee Chairman Richard Strachan expressed his gratitude to the Tourism Minister and government for supporting this pioneering venture with LIAT.

Grenada Tourism Authority