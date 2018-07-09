MAREP’S opening ceremony of the La Poterie farm access road

On Wednesday, 27 June 2018, the Market Access and Rural Enterprise Development Programme (MAREP) officially opened the La Poterie Farm Access Road in La Poterie, St Andrew.

Rehabilitation of this farm road cost approximately EC$294,799.00, impacting the lives of 75 farmers in the immediate area to access over 200 acres of land.

Parliamentary Representative, Honourable Kate Lewis, was elated to be present at the official opening ceremony of the La Poterie Farm Access Road. She thanked MAREP and Ministry of Public Utilities for their collaboration in the road completion also the contractor and workers for toiling tirelessly on the rehabilitation of the road.

Engineer at the Ministry of Public Utilities, Dominic Roberts stated in his remarks that road maintenance is a key factor in the preservation of the nation’s investment and everyone should play his or her role to ensure that the road infrastructure reaches its useful design life.

Others in attendance were: Elvis Morain, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands; Byron Campbell, MAREP’s Programme Manager, community members of La Poterie, members of the Holy Innocent’s Anglican Primary School 4H Club and MAREP staff.

MAREP is pleased to have reached this stage of implementation with the completion of 19 farm access roads throughout Grenada and Carriacou. The rehabilitation/construction work completed include: 5,474 feet of concrete pavement, 25,825 base preparation/re-gravelling, 4,068 feet sipper drain, 3,955 feet box drain, 1,408 feet kerb wall, 38 feet stone pitching, 152 feet swale, 43 feet retaining wall and 30 culverts, all at an estimated cost of EC$2,870,605 thus far.

MAREP continues to fulfil its commitment of increased employment, income generation opportunities, access to markets and sustainable rural businesses across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique until its final completion by September 2018.

MAREP Communications Unit

GIDC Business Complex, Sauteurs, St Patrick