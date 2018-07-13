Missing Teen: Elisha Mitchell

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Elisha Mitchell, a 14-year-old of La Tante, St David.

Mitchell left home on Sunday, 8 July 2018 about 10 am. At the time of leaving home, she was wearing a pink jersey and short blue jeans. She is brown in complexion, slim built and about 5 feet in height.

Anyone seeing Mitchell or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact St David Police Station at 444 7070; Grenville Police Station at 442 7224; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police