Missing Teen: Hannah Phillip

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating 16-year-old Hannah Phillip of Happy Hill, St George.

Phillip left home at approximately 9 pm on Sunday, 1 July 2018 and has since failed to return.

She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, slim built and dark in complexion.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Phillip is asked to contact Central Police Station at 440 2244/5; Community Relations Department at 440 3764, Police Emergency at 911, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police

