Missing Teen: Kizann Fredrick
Kizann Frederick

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Kizann Fredrick, 14 years of La Tante, St David.

Fredrick was last seen by relatives on Monday, 9 July 2018 and has not returned since. She is approximately 5 feet in height, slim built and dark in complexion.

Anyone seeing Fredrick or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact StDavid Police Station at 444 7070; Grenville Police Station at 442 7224; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police

