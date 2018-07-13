Missing Teen: Kizann Fredrick

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Kizann Fredrick, 14 years of La Tante, St David.

Fredrick was last seen by relatives on Monday, 9 July 2018 and has not returned since. She is approximately 5 feet in height, slim built and dark in complexion.

Anyone seeing Fredrick or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact StDavid Police Station at 444 7070; Grenville Police Station at 442 7224; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police