New transport service to get seniors moving

Many seniors feel trapped in their homes because they find it too difficult to use public transport. Public buses can be a challenge for seniors in many ways – loud music, inadequate seating, insufficient leg room and the speed the buses are driven at. Some seniors also have mobility issues which make using small buses difficult, especially for long journeys.

In her role as President of the Grenada Association of Retired Persons (GARP) Carol Vazquez speaks to seniors every day who tell her that they are staying at home because they are no longer able to use buses. But Vazquez notes “staying at home has serious consequences for seniors. It reduces their social interaction, which can lead to loneliness and depression and their physical health can deteriorate quickly through lack of exercise such as walking. I want to get people out and about, enjoying life to the fullest.”

In response to this need, Vazquez, through her company Outsourcers is planning the introduction of a weekly transportation service for seniors from Grenville to Spiceland Mall. The service will run on a Thursday leaving Grenville at 9am and returning from Spiceland Mall at 2pm. for an affordable return fare of $25 per person. The service is designed to give passengers enough time to shop, pay bills, do banking, enjoy a meal and relax at Grenada’s largest mall.

To ensure passenger comfort an airconditioned 25-seat coach will be used, which will be driven by a mature experienced driver. Vazquez hopes that this service will be just the start and that Outsourcers will be offering a range of services in Grenada that focus on the needs of seniors and help to improve their lives.

The Grenville to Spiceland Mall service will begin on 26 July 2018. The first pickup/drop off point will be in Birch Grove at the Bamboo Bar. The bus will leave at 9am to collect additional passengers in Grenville at the car park opposite Courts. Reservations must be made at least 2 days in advance. Persons interested in using the service should contact Outsourcers representatives – Carol Vazquez (417 1161 or 435 9857), Florence Bowman (534 3866) or Rawlda George (414 7100), or email outsourcers2018@gmail.com.

For further information about this new service please contact Carol Vazquez 417 1161 or 435 9857 or email outsourcers2018@gmail.com

Grenada Association of Retired Persons