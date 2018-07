Night fire destroys Beaulieu fast food outlet

by Curlan Campbell

Fire started Wednesday night

Police investigating

The fire started just after 9 pm on Wednesday night.

Hermian James, owner of a fast food outlet in Beaulieu, St George near an area called Stones Gap has estimated her loss to run to thousands of dollars. In addition to damage to the building, items destroyed include refrigerators, stoves, deep fryers, inventory, etc.

Police conducted an investigation this morning.