Notice to owners/operators of garages and welding shops

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation invite all owners/operators of Garages to a meeting to discuss the regulations that govern the operation of Garages and Welding Shops.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, 26 July 2018 at the Ministry of Works Conference Room, Ministerial Complex, Botanical Garden, at 2 pm.

We look forward to your attendance and contribution.

Ministry of Infrastructure Development