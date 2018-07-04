NTRC new interconnection rates

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) informs the general public of the new interconnection rates that have been approved for the State of Grenada with effect from 15 June 2018.

These wholesale rates are the charges the telecommunications providers pay to each other when a call or text message (SMS) is sent from one network to the other.

These rates are per minute rates and are expressed in EC dollars. A three-year phased reduction in the rate structure will be implemented from 15 June 2018. The recommended rates is envisaged to result in up to 50% reduction in the wholesale rate for mobile termination in the first year and up to 95% reduction over the three-year period. These new rates are expected to result in significant reductions in rates for fixed to mobile and mobile to mobile calls in the state of Grenada.

The table below shows the new rates with a comparison to the current rates.

Mobile services:

Mobile Services Current Rates 15 June 2018 15 June 2019 15 June 2020 PLMN Terminating Access Service 0.2510 0.1255 0.0192 0.0183 Incoming International Call Termination to PLMN Service 0.2510 0.1255 0.0192 0.0183 SMS Termination 0.0000 0.0198 0.0007 0.0007 PLMN Transit Service 0.0206 0.0103 0.0009 0.0009

Fixed services:

Fixed Services Current Rates 15 June 2018 15 June 2019 15 June 2020 PSTN Terminating Access Service 0.0407 0.0204 0.0059 0.0060 Incoming International Call Termination to PSTN Service 0.0407 0.0204 0.0059 0.0060 PSTN Transit Service 0.0206 0.0103 0.0010 0.0010 Emergency Services Access Service 0.0307 0.0736 0.1470 0.1469 National DQ Services 0.9200 0.4600 0.1478 0.1479 International DQ Services 0.9500 0.4750 0.1478 0.1479 International Call Origination Service 0.0610 0.0305 0.0061 0.0062

For further information, please contact the NTRC at 435 6872 or by email at gntrc@ectel.int . You can also visit our website at ntrc.gd

Lawrence Samuel

Coordinator, NTRC Grenada