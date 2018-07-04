NTRC new interconnection rates

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) informs the general public of the new interconnection rates that have been approved for the State of Grenada with effect from 15 June 2018.
These wholesale rates are the charges the telecommunications providers pay to each other when a call or text message (SMS) is sent from one network to the other.
These rates are per minute rates and are expressed in EC dollars. A three-year phased reduction in the rate structure will be implemented from 15 June 2018. The recommended rates is envisaged to result in up to 50% reduction in the wholesale rate for mobile termination in the first year and up to 95% reduction over the three-year period. These new rates are expected to result in significant reductions in rates for fixed to mobile and mobile to mobile calls in the state of Grenada.
The table below shows the new rates with a comparison to the current rates.
Mobile services:
|Mobile Services
|Current Rates
|15 June 2018
|15 June 2019
|15 June 2020
|PLMN Terminating Access Service
|0.2510
|0.1255
|0.0192
|0.0183
|Incoming International Call Termination to PLMN Service
|0.2510
|0.1255
|0.0192
|0.0183
|SMS Termination
|0.0000
|0.0198
|0.0007
|0.0007
|PLMN Transit Service
|0.0206
|0.0103
|0.0009
|0.0009
Fixed services:
|Fixed Services
|Current Rates
|15 June 2018
|15 June 2019
|15 June 2020
|PSTN Terminating Access Service
|0.0407
|0.0204
|0.0059
|0.0060
|Incoming International Call Termination to PSTN Service
|0.0407
|0.0204
|0.0059
|0.0060
|PSTN Transit Service
|0.0206
|0.0103
|0.0010
|0.0010
|Emergency Services Access Service
|0.0307
|0.0736
|0.1470
|0.1469
|National DQ Services
|0.9200
|0.4600
|0.1478
|0.1479
|International DQ Services
|0.9500
|0.4750
|0.1478
|0.1479
|International Call Origination Service
|0.0610
|0.0305
|0.0061
|0.0062
For further information, please contact the NTRC at 435 6872 or by email at gntrc@ectel.int . You can also visit our website at ntrc.gd
Lawrence Samuel
Coordinator, NTRC Grenada
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: