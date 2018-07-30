Pavilion of Grenada at the 58th International Art Exhibition—Biennale di Venezia

Grenada is making preparations for its 3rd appearance at the Biennale Arte 2019, making it second only to Cuba in the region in appearance at contemporary art’s most prestigious event.

Having first appeared as an Official National Pavilion in 2015 and again in 2017, Grenada continues to demonstrate its exceptional position as a creative incubator in the region. Artists are creating new work to represent Grenada for the 58th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in 2019.

An open call to artists went out in March, with the theme of Epic Memory. This theme was taken from the writings of Caribbean Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott, culminating in his Nobel speech, “Antilles: Fragments of Epic Memory”. Walcott lovingly describes the Caribbean in terms of a beautiful archipelago of fragmented memory due to many global influences. “…History and elemental awe are always our early beginning, because the fate of poetry is to fall in love with the world, in spite of History.” A universal theme, many artists responded so the curatorial process began to fit the choices together. The announcement of the artists will come when the selection committee makes its final decisions.

Susan Mains has been appointed by Minister of Culture Norland Cox to be the commissioner of the pavilion. An experienced organiser, she will co-ordinate between Grenada’s Ministry of Culture, La Biennale di Venezia the Curator, the artists, the sponsors and the press.

The curator appointed by the Ministry of Culture, Daniele Radini Tedeschi is an Italian who has deep experience. He was curator of the Guatemala Pavilion at Biennale Arte 2015 and 2017, as well as at Biennale Architettura 2018. He is a well-known figure in the Italian art scene, a writer and art critic. Grenada is indeed fortunate to have him on the team that will produce a memorable pavilion. Joining the Grenada artists will be International artists, whose maturity and expertise will enhance and complement the pavilion.

Without institutions for art, once again it is the passion of Grenada’s artists that drives this involvement forward. In 2017, more than 60,000 people visited Grenada’s pavilion in Venice during the time period of May through November. Jason de Caires Taylor, Asher Mains, and Milton Williams did a stellar job of representation. Now with the newly chosen artists, it is expected that this 3rd iteration will build upon this success, and that Grenada, this tiny island in the English-speaking Caribbean, will once again surprise the art world.

Grenada Arts Council