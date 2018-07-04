Pierre to represent Government at funeral service of deceased deputy speaker

by Linda Straker

MP for St Andrew South East to attend funeral service for Alexis

Alexis served as Deputy Speaker of the House after the 1976 General Election

Emmalin Pierre, current Member of Parliament for the constituency of St Andrew South East will officially be representing the Government of Grenada when she attends the funeral service for Peter Grant Alexis in New York.

The funeral service for Alexis, who represented that constituency in the Lower House of Parliament 46 years ago will be on 5 July at the St Augustine’s Episcopal Church. Alexis will be buried on 6 July 2018 at the Canarsie Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York.

Alexis was first elected to the Parliament in 1972 on a Grenada United Labour Party (GULP) ticket, representing the Constituency of St Andrew South East. He subsequently retained that seat in the 1976 elections. He served as Deputy Speaker of the House after the 1976 General Election.

In a statement paying tribute to his contribution to Grenada and the constituency he both represented in the Lower House, Pierre said that speaking to the elderly in the constituency about Alexis she has accepted that as an MP he was well respected and loved by the people.

“Peter Grant Alexis committed his life to the service of the people of St Andrew South East and the wider community of St Andrew. Speaking to some of the elder heads in the constituency, there is no doubt that the MP was well respected and loved by the people,” said Pierre statement which was issued through the Government Information Service (GIS).

Alexis’ service, she said was not limited to the political realm. “He was a man of faith as he was deeply involved in the St Andrew Anglican Parish Church; both as a member of the choir and a member of the PCC. He was also a member of the Lion’s Club and other community organisations,” the statement said. He was very actively involved in cultural activities in the parish of St Andrew.

“His interest in culture led him to become involved in the development of the steel pan movement in St Andrew and sponsored a steel band based in the Soubise area. It was a natural progression for him to be called to higher service; in 1972 he contested the general election in the constituency of St Andrew South East on a GULP ticket against Ralph Bhola of the Grenada National Party,” said Pierre.

Alexis won his seat, securing 64% of the votes casted in the constituency. As a result of his effectiveness as a member of parliament, he was re-elected in the 1976 General Election securing 61% of the votes casted in the constituency.

On the occurrence of the revolution on the 13 March 1979, he was incarcerated with the rest of his parliamentary colleagues at Richmond Hill until he was released on medical grounds and migrated with his family to the United States.

“On behalf of the people of St Andrew South East whom he served so faithfully, I recognise him and pay tribute to him for the sacrifices he made in service of his people. I will be joining his family and close friends for the funeral service on Thursday representing the Government of Grenada and the people of St Andrew South East,” the statement said.

Also paying tribute is Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell.

According to Dr Mitchell, the former parliamentarian will always be remembered “for his service to nation, his commitment to family and his approachable personality. He was loved and supported by the people of South East St Andrew, where he was also quite active in church. His victories at the polls were evidence that he was clearly a popular representative.”

Alexis, who died at the age of 88 is survived by his wife Florence and his four children Sonia, Joan, Joanne and Robert.