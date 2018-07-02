Police seek help in hit-and-run accident

The Royal Grenada Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating the driver responsible for the hit and run accident that claimed the life of Francis Denzel Thomas, 58 years of Hope, St Andrew.

Thomas was discovered around 9:40 pm on Sunday, 17 June 2018 lying along Hope (St Andrew) main road, close to the Marquis/Hope Bridge, with multiple fractured ribs, which left him hospitalised until his death on Saturday, 30 June 2018.

The cause of death has been listed as hypovolemic shock and multiple trauma to the body.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Grenville Police Station at 442 7224; St David Police Station at 444 6224; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

Office of Commissioner of Police