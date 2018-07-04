Prime Minister participates in 39th Meeting of Heads of Government of Caricom in Jamaica

Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell is in Montego Bay, Jamaica, participating in the 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

The conference, which is being held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, runs from 4-6 July, under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Honourable Andrew Holness.

Prime Minister Mitchell will address the Opening Ceremony, which takes place on Wednesday afternoon, 4 July from 4 pm (Jamaica time). He will be speaking in his capacity as one of the prime ministers being re-elected to office in recent general elections—in Grenada’s case, on 13 March.

Other speakers at the opening ceremony include re-elected Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Honourable Gaston Browne, new Prime Minister of Barbados, Honourable Mia Mottley; as well as the outgoing Chairman of the Conference, President Jovenel Moise of Haiti; the incoming Chairman, Prime Minister Andrew Holness; and the Caricom Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.

On Thursday and Friday, the Heads of Government will meet in caucus and plenary sessions to discuss regional issues, including the implementation of the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME), crime and security and emerging geo-political developments, which affect the region.

Prime Minister Mitchell is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister, Honourable Peter David, as well as other support officers.

Dr Mitchell returns to Grenada on Sunday. During his absence, Honourable Gregory Bowen is the Acting Prime Minister.

GIS