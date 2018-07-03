Quinta Charles is new Accountant General

by Linda Straker

Quinta Charles is the Accountant General as of 2 July 2018

Government is yet to issue a news release

Quinta Charles, former Chief Financial Controller at the Digicel Group is now Grenada’s Accountant General. She took up the post as of 2 July 2018.

Government is yet to issue a news release on the appointment, but Charles, who is a qualified chartered accountant has made occupation changes to her LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

An official in the Ministry of Finance has confirmed that Charles is indeed the new Accountant General. Ambrose Obeke had to retire from the post on age and until Charles was appointed, Isha Abraham who was formerly attached to the Department of Audit was acting the post.

Abraham is now in a senior post at the Ministry of Finance.