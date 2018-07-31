Report on results of Grenada Co-operative Bank’s Customer Service Charter Audit 2018

In 2011, Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited affirmed its commitment to its customers and to providing a high service standard through the publishing of the Bank’s Customer Service Charter.

This Charter is the assurance given on the standards that can be expected from Co-op Bank. It is our commitment to continually strive to improve our service and build relationships with you, our customers. It focuses on two important aspects:

Our commitment to you to always deliver excellent service Our promises on the standards of service you can expect from us.

Within our Charter, we stated that annually we will conduct an independent audit to measure our performance against our Charter promises. Today, we will reveal these results as it relates to our telephone service, banking facilities, account opening procedures, electronic banking services, loan processing and staff attributes. We are very delighted to present the results of our 2018 performances.

At Co-op Bank, we take pride in providing our customers with a comfortable environment whenever they conduct business with us. It was not surprising that our banking facilities were commendably rated for being suited to persons with special needs, having adequate signage, being safe and secure and customers were confident that their personal information was private. On average our banking facilities were rated by our customers as being very comfortable, achieving an average rating of 88%. That is 4 percentage points better than 2017.

While calls were not always answered within 3 rings, our Customer Service Representatives were highly rated for being courteous and helpful, handling questions and problems received over the telephone satisfactorily. The average rating for our telephone service is 79%.

At Co-op Bank we are committed to ensure that our account opening procedures are simple and the amount required for opening an account remains the lowest in the industry. On average, our customers felt that we fulfilled our promise to them by giving us an excellent rating of 90%. That is 6 percentage points better than 2017.

While our loan processing standards were not always met, we have recorded improvements in our response time to loan applications. Our loan fees remain affordable despite the challenges of the market. We continue to operate in a highly competitive environment and will do our best to meet the needs of our customers by building deeper relationships.

To cope with our growing customer base, and especially the Generation X, we continue to provide reliable Electronic Banking Services to our valued customers. On average, our rating in this category this year is 81% and we remain committed to strengthen our electronic banking platforms to ensure they remain swift, simple & secure, features our Electronic Banking Service are already widely and popularly known for.

Our Staff attributes received exceptional ratings, on average 88%, 6 percentage points better than 2017 for being responsive to customers’ needs, friendly and courteous and maintaining a professional appearance. We remain committed to ensuring we provide highly competent, well trained staff to serve our valued customers and this rating suggests that our customers are more than satisfied with the high level of service received from our staff.

Overall customer satisfaction ratings with Co-op Bank are as follows:

73% of the customers indicated they were satisfied with the Bank and 23% indicated they were somewhat satisfied. On aggregate Co-op Bank’s customers have affirmed their high level of satisfaction with the Bank with an overall exceptional rating of 92%. We continue to strive to improve our service delivery by ensuring each and every customer of Co-op Bank receives service that is incomparable and of high quality.

Delivered by: Roger Duncan, Manager, Customer Care