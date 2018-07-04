Republic Bank Angel Harps preparing for Panorama 2018

Carnival 2018 is only weeks away and the sweet sounds of steel pan music can be heard along the Port Highway, as the Republic Bank Angel Harps Steel Orchestra gets ready!

Fourteen-time National champs, ten times Junior Champs, and seven times Pan Expressions winner, the band has begun in earnest preparations for Panorama 2018. The senior band will be making a bid to capture the national title on “Pantastic” Saturday, 11 August, while the Junior Band will go all out to defend its title on 4 August at the Children’s Carnival Frolic.

Republic Bank boasts an unbroken partnership with this musical institution, spanning 36 years. To support the band’s efforts, a financial contribution of $30,000 was made to the band on 30 June.

“Top Striker” by Lil Natty and Thunder will be the performance selection for the Junior Band, as arranged by Jevon Andrews; while the seniors will do Dash’s “Hit After Hit” as arranged by James Clarkson.

The general public is invited to visit the pan yard, located in Tanteen, St George, to hear and cheer on, arguably “The Sweetest Steel Band in the Land.” Rehearsals are held Fridays and Saturdays: 4:30 pm to 6 pm (Junior Band) and Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm (Senior Band).

The bank is proud of its affiliation with this impressive institution and wishes them well for the upcoming Carnival Season.

Republic Bank