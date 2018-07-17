Republic Bank continues to support Carriacou Regatta Festival

Republic Bank continues to support the Carriacou Regatta Festival and the preservation of a rich culture of boat building and sailing competition on our sister isle. The 53rd annual Regatta Festival will be held over the period 3-6 August 2018. It is the longest running festival of this nature in the Caribbean, going strong since 1965. This 4-day event takes place annually, the first weekend in August.

The theme for this year is: “Seafaring, Our way of Life”. Republic Bank is extremely pleased to support this unique Festival, through its sponsorship of the Large Deck Sloop category of sailing boats. This year marks the bank’s 35th year of sponsorship with a contribution of EC$15,000.

The Carriacou Regatta Festival attracts scores of visitors from around the world, and sailing enthusiasts particularly from the region compete annually, adding fun and festivity to the uniqueness of traditional boat racing. Onshore activities include Greasy Pole, Donkey Race, Tug of War and weight lifting, swimming and beer drinking competitions.

Republic Bank remains committed to making meaningful contributions to the communities it serves. We take this opportunity to encourage you to visit Carriacou and experience this unique 4-day cultural event, the Regatta Festival, where there are activities for everyone.

Best wishes for a safe and enjoyable Carriacou Regatta Festival!

Republic Bank