Republic of Brazil Scholarship Programme 2019

The Government of the Republic of Brazil is offering scholarships to the Government of Grenada as an OAS Member State, to pursue studies tenable at Brazilian universities for the Academic Year 2019, leading to Master’s and Doctoral Degrees.

Information on the universities and how to apply for any of the programmes can be obtained at:

The OAS homepage: www.oas.org/en/scholarships/brazil.asp and on the DCE homepage www.dce.mre.gov.br., in the section titled “Scholarships/Courses”; becasbrasil@oas.org or paec.gcub@grupocoimbra.org.br

Interested persons are asked to visit ALL the links provided for assistance in completing the application process. Deadline for submission of application is 30 July 2018.

Benefits (available for up to 24 months for Master’s and 48 months for Doctorate degrees)

Tuition

Monthly allowances

Installation aid (for the first 150 candidates approved for the programme)

Free Portuguese course

Applicants are expected to cover:

Air fare

Medical Insurance

Visa fees

Additional subsistence expenses

Any other expenses not described as benefits of the scholarship

Note:

ONE (1) copy of the Letter of Acceptance and ALL other documents must be submitted to the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs by 30 July 2018.

For further information and guidance, please contact the Human Resource Development Division (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs, Botanical Gardens, Tanteen, St George’ Telephone 440-2737/8, Email: scholarshipdesk@gmail.com

Ministry of Education