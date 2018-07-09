RFP: Education Coordinator – Forestry Department

TERMS OF REFERENCE
Education Coordinator – Forestry Department
|Contract Type:
|Individual Contract (IC)
|Duty Station:
|Grenada
|Beneficiary Country:
|Grenada
|Contract Duration:
|Five months
|Contracting Authority:
|Ridge to Reef Project (UNDP)
|Start Date:
|August 2018
Background – Ridge to Reef Project
The Ridge to Reef will provide multiple global and local benefits by strengthening land, forest and reef management processes (eco-systems functions) and biodiversity conservation on all terrestrial landscapes and marine and seascapes in Grenada, especially within and around marine and terrestrial protected areas. This will be achieved through a multi-focal strategy having a “Ridge to Reef” approach that increases protected areas’ management effectiveness and applies targeted land management practices to include: (i) Development of a policy-based legal, planning and institutional /regulatory framework in support of a sustainably managed network of Terrestrial Protected Areas (TPAs) and Marine Protected Areas (MPAs); (ii) Development and management of landscapes and seascapes by adopting the approach of integrating SLM and SFM/REDD+ principles and practices as a matter of public policy (integrated approach for managing forest ecosystems, protection and sustainable use of the biodiversity, prevention of land/sea degradation, and integration of peoples livelihood objectives within the management of forest and marine eco-systems.); (iii) By piloting SFM/REDD+ and SLM practices in the Annandale/ Beausejour watershed to improve Carbon stocks, reducing deforestation, reducing susceptibility to drought (and forest fires) and consequent land degradation that would impact downstream landscapes and seascapes.
Overall Objectives:
The objectives of the assignment are to:
Tasks
The Education Coordinator will report directly to the Chief Forestry Officer and work collaboratively with the Forestry Department staff and the Ridge to Reef Project Team.
The specific tasks of the Coordinator entails:
Deliverables
Duration
The Coordinator will work during the period August to December 2018.
Qualifications
The successful candidate should meet the below requirements.
|Academic Qualifications:
|Bachelor’s degree in Education and/or Natural Science
|Experience:
|3 years of professional experience
Demonstrated experience working and consulting with governments, students and local communities
|Competencies:
|Ability to work well with others
Strong problem solving skills
Excellent verbal and writing communication skills in English
Ability to produce clear and concise reports and documentation
Interested persons should submit CV and financial proposal to joseph.noel@undp.org by 23 July 2018.
