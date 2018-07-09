RFP: Ridge to Reef – Annandale/Beausejour Watershed Management Plan

TERMS OF REFERENCE
Annandale/Beausejour Watershed Management Plan
|Project Title:
|Implementing a “Ridge to Reef” Approach to Protecting Biodiversity and Ecosystem functions within and around Protected Areas in Grenada
|Contract period:
|1 August 2018 to 30 October 2018
|Contract days:
|approx. 66 days
|Contract Type:
|UNDP Individual Contract
|Location:
|Grenada
|Implementing Partner:
|Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries, Disaster Management & Information
|Contracting Authority:
|United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)
BACKGROUND
The Grenada “Ridge to Reef Project” is designed to support Grenada’s compliance with a number of agreed-upon international environmental management and conservation strategies, policies and plans with the technical and financial assistance from the Global Environmental Facility (GEF). The Project intervention is essentially a complement to the Government of Grenada’s efforts, on the local level, to fulfil its obligations to various United Nations Convention and Protocols with respect to biodiversity and eco-systems functions/services by applying program/based delivery systems; with co-management initiatives that will accommodate the involvement of local area communities in a direct way.
Watershed degradation threatens the livelihood of many people as well as the health of both fauna and flora within the watershed area. Through the Project the implementation of climate resilient technologies would see improved habitat integrity within the watershed and surrounding landscape as well as nearby Marine Protected Area (MPA). The Project will improve the sustainability of protected area systems and address general biodiversity, climate change and sustainable land and forest management issues throughout the country.The Project aims to strengthen the planning and management framework to implement Sustainable Land Management (SLM) and Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) interventions in the Annandale/Beausejour watershed.
In an effort to ensure the sustainability of protected area systems the Project wishes to develop, a watershed management plan.
SCOPE OF SERVICES AND EXPECTED OUTPUTS
Specific objective
In association with the Project Coordinating Unit (PCU), the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries, Disaster Management and Information and, the Annandale/Beausejour Inter-sectoral Committee, this consultancy intends to achieve:
The Consultant will produce a watershed management plan that may be duplicated for other watersheds within Grenada.
Key tasks and activities
The specific tasks to be undertaken by the Consultant includes:
Task1: Prepare a draft watershed management plan and submit to the Annandale/ Beausejour Inter-sectoral Committee (ABIC) and the PCU for approval.
Based on the November 2017 Draft Report-Management Plan for the Moliniere-Beausejour Watershedand other relevant background information including the Project Document for the Ridge-to-Reef Project the plan must include:
Task 2: Consult on the draft management plan
Based on approval of Task 1, and in association with the ABIC, consult with the six communities (Beausejour, Happy Hill, Granville Valle, New Hampshire, Annandale and Vendome) listed in the Project Document on the management plan and prepare and submit a report on the results of the consultations to the ABIC and the PC
Task 3: Finalize the watershed management plan
Based on the direction from PCU, finalize the management plan and submit to the ABIC and PSC for final approval.
INSTITUTIONAL ARRANGEMENTS
The Consultant will report directly to the Project Coordinating Unit and the Chair of the ABIC.
LANGUAGE
The reporting language for this consultancy is English.
DELIVERABLES
The draft management plan and the consultation report will be prepared in Word format (font style: Times New Roman, font size: 12). All maps will be of sufficient scale to ensure they are easily read and can be easily copied in print.
The final management plan will be prepared in Word format. Two bound hard copies will also be submitted.
DURATION OF THE WORK
Expected start date: 1 August 2018
Expected end date: 30 October 2018
Total time: 66 days
LOCATION OF WORK
The Consultant will operate from their usual base, and undertake field work as needed.
SCOPE OF PROPOSAL PRICE AND SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS
Administration and all other costs incurred by the Consultant as part of this contract are to be included within the Financial Proposal. The Consultant is expected to have the appropriate software, equipment, facilities or access to such as relevant to complete the required services.
The contract price is a fixed output-based price regardless of extension of the herein specific duration. The Financial Proposal will include all fees and costs associated with the execution of the contract, including professional fees, travel, equipment, map production, rental of venue, provision of refreshments and all other expenses that will be incurred during the execution of the work.
Payment will be remitted subject to the approval of final deliverables by the Project Steering Committee and UNDP, and based on the contractor’s price proposal. Expected deadlines and proposed payment allocations are as follows:
|Deliverables
|Expected deadline
|Percentage payment
|Task 1: draft management plan
|30 days after contract signing
|50%
|Task 2: consultation report
|50 days after contract signing
|30%
|Task 3: final management plan
|66 days after contract signing
|20%
QUALIFICATIONS
The successful candidate should meet the below requirements, supplying evidence supporting each.
|Academic Qualifications:
|University degree in watershed or land use planning, or other closely related field of study
|Experience:
|5 years of professional experience in watershed or land use planning, land use management, natural resource management
Demonstrated experience working and consulting with governments and local communities
|Competencies:
|Timely delivery of high quality analytical work
Strong problem solving skills
Ability to work largely independent along set instruction (briefings) and specified time schedules towards expected outputs
Ability to work, and coordinate work efficiently within a team of experts and stakeholders with partially overlapping areas and to contribute to joint output.
Ability to produce clear and concise reports and documentation
Ability to make use of Information Technology and reporting software to locate, compile and analyse literature related to the expected outputs and prepare mapping
Excellent verbal and writing communication skills in English
Interested persons should submit CV and financial proposal to joseph.noel@undp.org by 18 July 2018.
