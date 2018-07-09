RFP: Ridge to Reef – Annandale/Beausejour Watershed Management Plan

TERMS OF REFERENCE

Annandale/Beausejour Watershed Management Plan

Project Title: Implementing a “Ridge to Reef” Approach to Protecting Biodiversity and Ecosystem functions within and around Protected Areas in Grenada Contract period: 1 August 2018 to 30 October 2018 Contract days: approx. 66 days Contract Type: UNDP Individual Contract Location: Grenada Implementing Partner: Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries, Disaster Management & Information Contracting Authority: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

BACKGROUND

The Grenada “Ridge to Reef Project” is designed to support Grenada’s compliance with a number of agreed-upon international environmental management and conservation strategies, policies and plans with the technical and financial assistance from the Global Environmental Facility (GEF). The Project intervention is essentially a complement to the Government of Grenada’s efforts, on the local level, to fulfil its obligations to various United Nations Convention and Protocols with respect to biodiversity and eco-systems functions/services by applying program/based delivery systems; with co-management initiatives that will accommodate the involvement of local area communities in a direct way.

Watershed degradation threatens the livelihood of many people as well as the health of both fauna and flora within the watershed area. Through the Project the implementation of climate resilient technologies would see improved habitat integrity within the watershed and surrounding landscape as well as nearby Marine Protected Area (MPA). The Project will improve the sustainability of protected area systems and address general biodiversity, climate change and sustainable land and forest management issues throughout the country.The Project aims to strengthen the planning and management framework to implement Sustainable Land Management (SLM) and Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) interventions in the Annandale/Beausejour watershed.

In an effort to ensure the sustainability of protected area systems the Project wishes to develop, a watershed management plan.

SCOPE OF SERVICES AND EXPECTED OUTPUTS

Specific objective

In association with the Project Coordinating Unit (PCU), the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries, Disaster Management and Information and, the Annandale/Beausejour Inter-sectoral Committee, this consultancy intends to achieve:

the preparation of a watershed management plan to be applied to the Annandale/Beausejour watershed

The Consultant will produce a watershed management plan that may be duplicated for other watersheds within Grenada.

Key tasks and activities

The specific tasks to be undertaken by the Consultant includes:

Task1: Prepare a draft watershed management plan and submit to the Annandale/ Beausejour Inter-sectoral Committee (ABIC) and the PCU for approval.

Based on the November 2017 Draft Report-Management Plan for the Moliniere-Beausejour Watershedand other relevant background information including the Project Document for the Ridge-to-Reef Project the plan must include:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Background Summary based on November 2017 report

Vision

Governance

Principles

Goals

Comprehensive list of strategies and associated actions and timelines

Implementation plan

Financing plan to implement the actions

Monitoring and evaluation programme

Methods for resolving conflicts

Task 2: Consult on the draft management plan

Based on approval of Task 1, and in association with the ABIC, consult with the six communities (Beausejour, Happy Hill, Granville Valle, New Hampshire, Annandale and Vendome) listed in the Project Document on the management plan and prepare and submit a report on the results of the consultations to the ABIC and the PC

Task 3: Finalize the watershed management plan

Based on the direction from PCU, finalize the management plan and submit to the ABIC and PSC for final approval.

INSTITUTIONAL ARRANGEMENTS

The Consultant will report directly to the Project Coordinating Unit and the Chair of the ABIC.

LANGUAGE

The reporting language for this consultancy is English.

DELIVERABLES

The draft management plan and the consultation report will be prepared in Word format (font style: Times New Roman, font size: 12). All maps will be of sufficient scale to ensure they are easily read and can be easily copied in print.

The final management plan will be prepared in Word format. Two bound hard copies will also be submitted.

DURATION OF THE WORK

Expected start date: 1 August 2018

Expected end date: 30 October 2018

Total time: 66 days

LOCATION OF WORK

The Consultant will operate from their usual base, and undertake field work as needed.

SCOPE OF PROPOSAL PRICE AND SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS

Administration and all other costs incurred by the Consultant as part of this contract are to be included within the Financial Proposal. The Consultant is expected to have the appropriate software, equipment, facilities or access to such as relevant to complete the required services.

The contract price is a fixed output-based price regardless of extension of the herein specific duration. The Financial Proposal will include all fees and costs associated with the execution of the contract, including professional fees, travel, equipment, map production, rental of venue, provision of refreshments and all other expenses that will be incurred during the execution of the work.

Payment will be remitted subject to the approval of final deliverables by the Project Steering Committee and UNDP, and based on the contractor’s price proposal. Expected deadlines and proposed payment allocations are as follows:

Deliverables Expected deadline Percentage payment Task 1: draft management plan 30 days after contract signing 50% Task 2: consultation report 50 days after contract signing 30% Task 3: final management plan 66 days after contract signing 20%

QUALIFICATIONS

The successful candidate should meet the below requirements, supplying evidence supporting each.

Academic Qualifications: University degree in watershed or land use planning, or other closely related field of study Experience: 5 years of professional experience in watershed or land use planning, land use management, natural resource management Demonstrated experience working and consulting with governments and local communities Competencies: Timely delivery of high quality analytical work Strong problem solving skills Ability to work largely independent along set instruction (briefings) and specified time schedules towards expected outputs Ability to work, and coordinate work efficiently within a team of experts and stakeholders with partially overlapping areas and to contribute to joint output. Ability to produce clear and concise reports and documentation Ability to make use of Information Technology and reporting software to locate, compile and analyse literature related to the expected outputs and prepare mapping Excellent verbal and writing communication skills in English

Interested persons should submit CV and financial proposal to joseph.noel@undp.org by 18 July 2018.