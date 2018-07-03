School Learn to Swim Week starts Monday – Free swim lessons

Over 40 schools have signed up to be a part of the “School Learn to Swim Week” which runs this Monday, 9 July to Friday, 13 July at 13 locations throughout Grenada (including the Esplanade in Carriacou). Huge thanks to Mount Cinnamon for saving this week and to the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association for providing buses for those in the country that could not get to a swimmable beach.

The one-hour classes which will run from 9 am to 12 noon every morning next week is part of the “Get Grenada Swimming” initiative to teach 8,000 children to swim by 2021. They have reached 3,000 toward their goal and are expected to teach over 500 children next week.

Deb Eastwood, Director for Grenada Youth Adventurers (GYA) which founded the initiative, has expressed gratitude to the many Grenada businesses, organisations and individuals that came forward to help to make next week a success. “It truly was amazing how our community pulled together once they found out we had lost funding. Then when we realised we couldn’t use any beaches in Grenville because of the sargassum, another group stepped in to help (GHTA, Ministry of Sports, GRENED). On top of that, both True Blue Bay Resort and GASA have given us their pools for the week. Everyone in Grenada should learn to swim; not only for safety reasons, but because almost anyone can get to a beach in 30 minutes and enjoy the wonderful water here in Grenada. Swimming can be recreational, therapeutic, and a great exercise to build fitness.”

If you need more info, you can call Deb at 404-5237 or email debeastwood@gmail. com.

Below are the venues for next week’s swim lessons. If your school is not on the list, you can sign up by going to www. nltswgrenada. com

School Time Venue Alpha 9-10 am Good Hope Pool Beacon Junior 11-12 am Good Hope Pool Bel Air Home 10-11 am True Blue Bay Resort Berean 9-10 am Umbrellas Birch Grove 10-11 am Grand Anse Catholic Church Bonair 9-10 am Waltham Beach, St Marks Calliste Govt 9-10 am True Blue Bay Resort Carriacou Call Ms Modeste 456-9480 Crochu RC 9-10 am La Sagesse First Choice 9-10 am Good Hope Pool Grace Lutheran 10-11 am Umbrellas Grand Anse Private Academy 11-12 am Grand Anse Catholic Church Grand Anse RC 9-10 am Grand Anse Catholic Church Happy Hill 9-10 am Grand Mal (Go Cool Steps) Higher Marks 9-10 am Grand Anse Umbrellas Holy Innocent (bus) 9-10 am Grenada Marine, Corinth Limes Mennonite 9-10 am Grand Anse Umbrellas Morne Jaloux 10-11 am Grand Anse Camerhogne Mt Moritz 11-12 am Grand Mal (Go Cool Steps) River Salle 9-10 am Bathway Samaritan Presbyterian 10-11 am Waltham Beach, St Marks Sam’s Academy for Excellence 10-11 am Grand Mal (Go Cool Steps) SDA ` 11-12 am Good Hope Pool SDA Mt. Rose 10-11 am Bathway South St Georges (Springs) 9-10 am Grand Anse Camerhogne St Andrew’s Anglican 9-10 am La Sagesse/Bus from Grenville St Andrew’s Methodist 10-11 am La Sagesse/Bus from Grenville St Andrew’s RC 11-12 am La Sagesse/Bus from Grenville St David’s RC 11-12 am Grenada Marine, Corinth St George’s Anglican Jr 9-10 am Good Hope Pool St George’s Anglican Sr 11-12 am Grand Anse Camerhogne St John’s Anglican 9-10 am Gouyave, d’Lance St John’s RC 10-11 am Gouyave, d’Lance St Joseph RC 11-12 am Grenada Marine, Corinth St Louis RC 10-11 am Grand Anse Catholic Church St Mary’s Junior 11-12 am Good Hope Pool St Michaels Byelands (bus) 10-11 am Grenada Marine, Corinth St Patrick’s Anglican 10-11 am Sauteurs Breakaway St Patrick’s RC 9-10 am Sauteurs Breakaway St Paul’s Govt 10-11 am Good Hope Pool Woburn Methodist 9-10 am Grand Anse Catholic Church