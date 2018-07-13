Solar PV Project at Dorothy Hopkin Home

On Friday, 6 July 2018, officials and residents of the Dorothy Hopkin Centre for the Disabled joined Grenlec in celebrating the installation of a solar system at the home in Tempe. Duane Noel, Grenlec Director, handed over the solar project, which was approved in 2017 under the Grenlec Community Partnership Initiative (GCPI).

The Solar PV Project at the Dorothy Hopkin Home is a 9kW system consisting of a 28-panel rooftop structure. In addressing the audience at the ceremony, Noel stated that, “Grenlec’s GCPI Committee approved $150,000 for a Renewable Energy Installation project to benefit Care Institutions. After assessment, the Dorothy Hopkin Home was one of three Institutions selected for Solar PV Installations.”

Thanking Grenlec on behalf of the board, residents and staff of the Dorothy Hopkin Centre, Catherine John, Chairperson, indicated, “Grenlec has always been there for the Home and we can always rely on them for support”. Sonia David, Director at the Dorothy Hopkin Centre for the Disabled also expressed appreciation, observing that the Home is already seeing the benefits of the solar system with an over 40% decrease in its electricity bill.

To date, Grenlec has gifted solar installations to 6 care institutions, namely the Bel Air Home, Queen Elizabeth Home, and Grand Anse Home for the Aged in 2015. As with the Dorothy Hopkin Centre, handovers of solar installations will be done over the coming weeks for Hillview and Charles Memorial. The three recent projects were completed as part of Grenlec’s Major 2017 GCPI Community Projects.