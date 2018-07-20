Soubise Chinese-constructed housing scheme faces a triple threat plague

by Curlan Campbell
Residents of the Soubise Chinese-constructed housing scheme are calling on the authorities to address the foul smell coming from a sewer tank that has been left uncovered for months.
The community faces a triple threat plague – flies and mosquitoes attracted to the sewer tank, and the smell from the sargassum seaweed augmented by sewage from the housing scheme flowing into the sea.
The national water authority, Nawasa, is responsible for the cleaning of the sewer, however unconfirmed reports are that they are awaiting a pump which was ordered 6 months ago.
Now Grenada is awaiting feedback from Nawasa’s corporate communication department.
