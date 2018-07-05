Taxes due for July 2018

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for the month of July 2018.

2: Deadline for 5% rebate on Property Tax

9: PAYE Pay as you Earn and Withholding Tax

10: Gaming Tax

20: VAT Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return Due Payable

30: Corporate Income Tax Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 30 April 2018

31: Personal Income Tax due and payable, Corporation Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) Installments Due and payable.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance and any District Revenue Office.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer, Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email us at gndird@ird.gd.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division