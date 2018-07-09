Team Grenada heading to Pan American Handgun Championship 2018

A 6-member delegation from the Grenada Gun and Rifle Association (GGRA) will be travelling to Jamaica from the 22-28 July 2018 to represent Grenada at the 2018 IPSC Pan American Handgun Championship.

This championship is held every 3 years and it is the first time it will be held in the Caribbean since 1997. It is ranked second to the World Shoot, which was held in France 2017.

The team comprises (left to right in photo) Shawn Louis, Duane Noel, Carlos Ambrose, Royan Baptiste, Evelyn Donald and Earl Mc Leish. Team Grenada will be facing off for the first time, with over 180 of the top shooters from countries such as; United States of America, Brazil, Canada and Russia, just to name a few. Grenada is the newest member to the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) and being able to participate at this championship is part of the GGRA ongoing efforts to develop the sport here in Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique.