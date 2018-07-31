The Child Protection Authority’s ‘Name Our Mascot’ Contest

Official Contest Rules

Contest Period. The Child Protection Authority’s “Name Our Mascot” Contest begins 24 July 2018 and ends on 28 September 2018. All entries must be received within the Contest The Child Protection Authority will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or unreadable entries. The Child Protection Authority (CPA) reserves the right to disqualify entries by persons determined to be tampering with any aspect of the Contest. Entrants must be 5 to 17 years of age and be a current student in Grenada, Carriacou or Petite Martinique to participate in the CPA’s “Name Our Mascot” Contest. This contest is sponsored by: The GUT Cooperative Credit Union

The Stitching Grenadaid Foundation. How to Enter: Entrants must submit 1 suggested name and why they think that name is suitable for our mascot to the Child Protection Authority, in 1 of the following ways:

Post to Child Protection Authority’s Facebook in the Message tab

to Child Protection Authority’s Facebook in the Message tab Email to pro@cpagrenada.org or info@cpagrenada.org

to pro@cpagrenada.org or info@cpagrenada.org Mail to Child Protection Authority PO Box 1962, Scott Street, St George’s, Grenada

to Child Protection Authority PO Box 1962, Scott Street, St George’s, Grenada Or hand deliver to our main office on Scott Street, St. George’s

Additional information. All entries must be accompanied by the entrant’s:

Name

Age

Address

Phone Number and/or E-Mail Address

School’s Name

Using a parent’s/guardian’s e-mail address or Facebook account. If an entrant does not have a personal e-mail address or Facebook account but wishes to submit their mascot name electronically, a parent or guardian may submit on the entrant’s behalf, using their own Facebook account, or email. Judging Criteria: The names will be evaluated based on:

Readability/ ease of pronunciation (is the name is easy to read or pronounce?)

Visual impact (how the name looks when written out)

Memorability (is the name easy to remember?)

Cultural relevance (can Grenadians relate to the name?)

Winner Selection. The submission amassing the most points based on the judge’s criteria will be selected as the first place winner . However, second place and third place prizes will be given to the runner-up names. Decisions of the judges are final. Prizes. The prize packages are as follows:

First Place: $500 for school expenses, a customised” I named the CPA mascot” T-shirt, a copy of the Child Protection Alphabet, school supplies and a photo shoot with CPA Mascot.

Second Place: A customised T-shirt, school supplies and a copy of the CPA Alphabet.

Third Place: School supplies and a copy of the CPA Alphabet.

The prize packages are pre-determined and may not be substituted for cash or other prizes. Prizes will not be replaced if lost or stolen.

Winner Notification and Acceptance. The winners will be notified via e-mail message through the e-mail address provided by the contestant, and by phone at the phone number provided. The winners will also be announced on Facebook. The winners will be required to contact the Child Protection Authority within 7 days of notification. Participation. By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Contest Rules and the decisions of the contest judges including publication of Mascot name, Mascot story, and name of contestant. By entering, participants grant the Child Protection Authority an exclusive licence to use the suggested name in any medium. The prizes must be redeemed by 31 December 2018.