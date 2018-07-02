The Pension Secretariat continues its registration process in Carriacou

The general public is advised that representatives from the Pension Secretariat, St George will be on the island of Carriacou from Wednesday, 4 July 2018 to Thursday, 5 July 2018 to facilitate the registration of former public service employees who have not yet completed their registration form.

The secretariat will be located at the District Revenue Office Hillsborough, from 12 pm to 4 pm on Wednesday, and 8 am to 1 pm on Thursday.

Note that the following supporting documents are required to complete the form:

  • Copy of a Picture ID
  • First Letter of Appointment
  • Letter of Definitive Appointment, if different from above
  • Statutory Declaration(s), where applicable
  • Copies of Signed Contracts
  • If retired, Letter of Retirement
  • Birth Certificate
  • Marriage Certificate
  • Divorce Certificate, where applicable
  • Deed Poll for name change, if applicable
  • If Deceased, Death Certificate and Letter of Administration

For further information, please contact the Pension Secretariat at telephone 424-4962.

GIS

