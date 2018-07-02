The Pension Secretariat continues its registration process in Carriacou

The general public is advised that representatives from the Pension Secretariat, St George will be on the island of Carriacou from Wednesday, 4 July 2018 to Thursday, 5 July 2018 to facilitate the registration of former public service employees who have not yet completed their registration form.

The secretariat will be located at the District Revenue Office Hillsborough, from 12 pm to 4 pm on Wednesday, and 8 am to 1 pm on Thursday.

Note that the following supporting documents are required to complete the form:

Copy of a Picture ID

First Letter of Appointment

Letter of Definitive Appointment, if different from above

Statutory Declaration(s), where applicable

Copies of Signed Contracts

If retired, Letter of Retirement

Birth Certificate

Marriage Certificate

Divorce Certificate, where applicable

Deed Poll for name change, if applicable

If Deceased, Death Certificate and Letter of Administration

For further information, please contact the Pension Secretariat at telephone 424-4962.

