The Rotaract Club of Grenada welcomes a new Board of Directors for 2018-2019

As is customary world-wide, 1 July marks the beginning of the Rotary New Year. As such, the Rotaract Club of Grenada in collaboration with its sponsor club The Rotary Club of Grenada, closed the 2017-2018 year, with a handing-over ceremony.

On 28 June, Rotaractors, Rotarians and Past President of the Interact Club of PBC, gathered at the Rex Grenadian for an evening of celebration and fellowship. Present was Past District Rotaract Representative and Rotaractor Julien Skeete from Trinidad and Tobago. The ceremony entailed both Rotaract’s and Rotary’s outgoing presidents recapping the projects of both clubs throughout the past year and addresses from both incoming presidents.

The new Board of Directors was installed into the Rotaract Club of Grenada for 2018 – 2019:

President – Arkera Lessey

Vice President – Ricardo Phillip

Immediate Past President – Kisha Miller

Secretary – Erin Williams

Director of Finance – Reisa Belfon

Director of Club Service – Carvlyn Johnson

Director of Community Service – Vondi Cyrus

Director of International Service – Ashley Gibbs

Director of Professional Development – Naomi Telesford

President Arkera during her installation speech, reminded Rotaractors that they must be dedicated and altruistic. She reminded that the Rotaract Club of Grenada is a solid pillar of volunteerism and youth development in Grenada; as it has been through this conduit, that hundreds of youth, have become selfless in volunteerism, and extraordinary in their various professional capacities. She further reminded that our mandate is one that calls us to action; a call that we must not neglect, but instead, answer renewed heartiness.

To officially commence the Rotaract 2018 – 2019 year, the club worshipped at the St George’s Anglican Church on Sunday, 16 July. Director Ashley Gibbs, in promotion of international understanding, took the opportunity to acknowledge World Youth Skills Day and enlighten the congregation of its significance. She urged parents to have open conversation with their children about the variety of career paths that are accessible; especially since today’s job market is becoming increasingly difficult for youth to break into.

The club prides itself on being a group of young professionals passionate about community service and looks forward to continued service within the Grenadian community in the upcoming 2018- 2019 year.

More details about the Rotaract Club of Grenada and its activities can be found on the club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rotaractgrenada/.

Rotaract Club of Grenada