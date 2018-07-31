Two remanded on drug charges

Two men who were nabbed during recent drug bust appeared at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 30 July 2018 after the seizure of 655 pounds of cannabis with an estimated street value of EC$1,485,540.

Cosmore Francis, 37 years, Fisherman of Rose Bank, St Vincent was charged for the offence of possession of a controlled drug and Kyron Alexander, 43 years, Fisherman of Soubise, St Andrew was charged for the offence of conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled drug. They were also jointly charged with trafficking in a controlled drug.

Both men have been remanded to Her Majesty Prisons to reappear in court on Friday, 10 August 2018.

Office of Commissioner of Police