Vacancy: Camper & Nicholsons Marinas

Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, owners and operators of Port Louis Marina is pleased to announce it is expanding its staff. Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the new position of FRONT OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR.

Duties

To provide administrative duties at the Front Office and to attend to all customers in a courteous, efficient and professional manner.

Qualification and Experience

A minimum of 5 CXC or GCE subjects

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a secretary

Basic bookkeeping skills

Extensive experience in word processing and spreadsheet work (eg Word and Excel). A high standard of computer literacy is essential.

Experience in desktop publishing an advantage

A positive attitude, well-spoken and able to deal pleasantly and efficiently with customers face to face; excellent telephone skills

Other Requirements

Good interpersonal skills – the marina is a hospitality business. The correct customer service attitudes are essential.

Ability to work as a member of a close-knit team and alone as required

Foreign language an advantage

Salary – negotiable based on qualifications and experience

Applications should be sent to:

Human Resource Manager

Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.

Port Louis Marina

MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard

St George, Grenada

Email: manager@cnportlouismarina.com

Applications are to be submitted no later than 3 August 2018.