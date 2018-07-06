The Willie Redhead Foundation launches an essay competition open to students of 4th and 5th forms of secondary schools, TAMCC, NEWLO and youth organisations.
Topic: “Will joining the Caribbean Appellate Court of Justice (CCJ) in 2018, provide a timely and better quality of local justice dispensation in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to the ordinary citizen; compared to the unacceptable deliverables of what exist at present?”
Guidelines for candidates:
- The competition is open to students of 4th and or 5th forms of secondary schools, TAMCC, NEWLO and youth organisations.
- Entries must be written in English – only one entry from one person is accepted and should be a minimum of 500 words on one side of letter size (8.5 x 11 inches) paper with double spacing.
- The student’s submission must be certified by his or her principal, as attending the secondary school or youth organisation.
- Candidates should show competence in the English language; this should include proper spelling, punctuation, grammar, neat presentation, clear handwriting or word processing.
- Candidates are encouraged to carry out research by reading suitable books and articles, and or by making use of the internet and interviewing knowledgeable persons in the community.
- Candidates must not plagiarise materials.
- Members of tWRF or their families are not eligible to participate.
How to enter
Deadline for receiving entries is on Friday, 5 October 2018. Submission can be by the internet, or by hand, the latter must be in a sealed envelope:
- Headed: Willie Redhead Foundation Essay Competition
- Email: norrisml1234@gmail.com
- By hand: Eugenia O’Neal, c/o Grenada National Museum, Young Street, St George’s
Prizes
- First Prize: EC$1,000
- Second Prize: EC$800
- Third Prize: EC$650
- A participation fee of EC$100 will also be paid.
The first prize winner would also be awarded a Patrimonial Award Honour Scroll at the next award ceremony in November 2018, while the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners would be featured in a tWRF Sentinel article and posted on our website, with recognition given to the winning school or institution.
For further information please contact Norris Mitchell at 405-4012 or by email: norrisml1234@gmail.com.
