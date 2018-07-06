Willie Redhead Foundation Essay Competition

The Willie Redhead Foundation launches an essay competition open to students of 4th and 5th forms of secondary schools, TAMCC, NEWLO and youth organisations.

Topic: “Will joining the Caribbean Appellate Court of Justice (CCJ) in 2018, provide a timely and better quality of local justice dispensation in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to the ordinary citizen; compared to the unacceptable deliverables of what exist at present?”

Guidelines for candidates:

The competition is open to students of 4th and or 5th forms of secondary schools, TAMCC, NEWLO and youth organisations. Entries must be written in English – only one entry from one person is accepted and should be a minimum of 500 words on one side of letter size (8.5 x 11 inches) paper with double spacing. The student’s submission must be certified by his or her principal, as attending the secondary school or youth organisation. Candidates should show competence in the English language; this should include proper spelling, punctuation, grammar, neat presentation, clear handwriting or word processing. Candidates are encouraged to carry out research by reading suitable books and articles, and or by making use of the internet and interviewing knowledgeable persons in the community. Candidates must not plagiarise materials. Members of tWRF or their families are not eligible to participate.

How to enter

Deadline for receiving entries is on Friday, 5 October 2018. Submission can be by the internet, or by hand, the latter must be in a sealed envelope:

Headed: Willie Redhead Foundation Essay Competition

Email: norrisml1234@gmail.com

By hand: Eugenia O’Neal, c/o Grenada National Museum, Young Street, St George’s

Prizes

First Prize: EC$1,000

Second Prize: EC$800

Third Prize: EC$650

A participation fee of EC$100 will also be paid.

The first prize winner would also be awarded a Patrimonial Award Honour Scroll at the next award ceremony in November 2018, while the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners would be featured in a tWRF Sentinel article and posted on our website, with recognition given to the winning school or institution.

For further information please contact Norris Mitchell at 405-4012 or by email: norrisml1234@gmail.com.