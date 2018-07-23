Young man dies after night out

by Curlan Campbell

21-year-old Bradley Francis has died

2 teenagers from Woodlands St George have been detained by police

A night of fun at the Woburn City Soca Sundaze at the Woburn playing field has left the Francis family in mourning following the death of 21-year-old Bradley Francis of Grand Anse Valley.

The incident was reported to have occurred around 2am on Monday morning.

Unconfirmed reports are that 2 teenagers from Woodlands St George have been detained by police in connection with the incident and are assisting in the investigation.

Bradley received fatal stab wounds to the back and chop wounds to his right shoulder.

Police investigations continue.