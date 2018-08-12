Boyzie dethroned by St David’s duo Little Natty and Thunda

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Boyzie dethroned by Little Natty and Thunda

“Get in your section” received standing ovation

After consecutive wins at the Power Soca Monarch in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Boyzie was dethroned by Little Natty and Thunda. The duo selection this year “Get in your section” favoured the judges and fans alike, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd gathered at the Grenada National Stadium on Friday, 10 August 2018. This will be the first time the duo was crowned king and brings the title back to St David.

Dingaan ‘Lil Natty’ Henry of Thebaide St David said this was truly a wonderful experience. “We were quite confident going into this year’s competition plus we have to say thank you to the fans for their support. Nyelon “Thunda” Williams also expressed similar sentiments. “I am lost for words. We really worked hard for this, and we came out and performed our best on stage and we came out on top.” The duo amassed a total of 267 points defeated former reigning soca monarch Boyzie by 15 points. NOW Grenada was unable to speak with the former soca monarch.

Soca Monarch Results 2018

17 – 184 points – Papa Jerry

16 – 188 points – Dezy X

15 – 191 points – Stunna

14 – 193 points – Killa B

13 – 196 points – Boogie B

12 – 197 points – Little Kerry

10 – 203 points – Pappi Boi and Vaughn

9 – 205 points – Shortpree

8 – 209 points – Inspector

7 – 210 points – Luni Sparks and Electrify

6 – 213 points – Ledneck

5 – 215 points – Dash

4 – 229 points – Terror D Governor

3 – 246 points – Muddy

2 -252 points – Boyzie

1 – 267 points – Little Natty and Thunder

Meanwhile, Shondell ‘Dash’ Amada retained his Groovy Monarch crown with this year’s rendition of ‘Gifted’ coupled with his stellar performance. This was his 3rd time capturing the title. Speaking to reporters after receiving the crown, Amada said this year proved that hard work pays off. “I am indeed grateful to retain my crown again. My song ‘Gifted’ was to really portray the wonderful talent we have on the island, and I tried to bring that out in my presentation.”

The official results from 2018 Soca Monarch are as follows:

14 – 188 points – Laura Lisa

13 – 199 points – Killa B

12 – 202 points – Baracka

9 – 218 points – Sheldon Douglas, Pappi Boi, and Shortpree

8 – 219 points – Alma Boy

7 – 231 points – Blacka Dan

6 – 233 points – Scholar

5 – 236 points – Little Natty and Thunda

4 – 240 points – Mandella Linkz

3 – 245 points – Boyzie

2 – 255 points – V’ghn

1 – 262 points – Dash