CHORES Grenada September 2018 Project

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the public that this year’s Children’s Health Organisation Relief and Educational Services (CHORES) Grenada Project will take place from 3-7 September 2018.

During this visit, the CHORES Grenada Projects continues its 29th year of service to Grenada and will have 2 teams, which are as follows:

  1. Cardiology Team – Cardiologist, Pediatrician and Cardiac echo-tech
  2. Special Needs Team – Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist and Speech Therapist

CHORES is a non-for-profit, non-sectarian children’s health organisation based in Jacksonville, Florida, which was founded in 1989. It is comprised of paediatricians, paediatric surgeons and anaesthesiologists; paediatric sub-specialists; paediatric physical, occupational and speech therapists; prosthetic specialists; engineers; contractors and educators.

These professionals are all willing to donate their time and expertise to assist children’s health on a global basis twice per year.

Pre-Primary, primary and secondary schools have been asked to inform parents of the days for clinics, at the following venues:

DATE VENUE CLINIC
Monday, 3 September General Hospital – Physiotherapy Department

 

 

National Athletic Stadium – Gate B

 8 AM TO FINISH

SPECIAL NEEDS CLINIC

ST GEORGE’S & ST DAVID’S PATIENTS

8 AM TO FINISH

CARDIAC CLINIC
Tuesday, 4 September Mount St Ervans Retreat Centre

 

 

National Athletic Stadium – Gate B

 8 AM TO FINISH

SPECIAL NEEDS CLINIC

ST ANDREW’S PATIENTS

8 AM TO FINISH

CARDIAC CLINIC
Thursday, 6 September Sauteurs Health Centre

 

 

 

National Athletic Stadium – Gate B

 8 AM TO FINISH

SPECIAL NEEDS CLINIC

ST PATRICK’S, ST MARK’S & ST JOHN’S PATIENTS 

8 AM TO FINISH

CARDIAC CLINIC
Friday, 7 September National Athletic Stadium- Gate B

 

General Hospital – Physiotherapy Department

 

 8 AM TO FINISH

CARDIAC WRAP-UP CLINIC

8 AM TO FINISH

SPECIAL NEEDS WRAP-UP CLINIC

Please note that all patients must have a referral from a medical doctor to attend clinic.

Ministry of Education

