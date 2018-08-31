CHORES Grenada September 2018 Project

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the public that this year’s Children’s Health Organisation Relief and Educational Services (CHORES) Grenada Project will take place from 3-7 September 2018.

During this visit, the CHORES Grenada Projects continues its 29th year of service to Grenada and will have 2 teams, which are as follows:

Cardiology Team – Cardiologist, Pediatrician and Cardiac echo-tech Special Needs Team – Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist and Speech Therapist

CHORES is a non-for-profit, non-sectarian children’s health organisation based in Jacksonville, Florida, which was founded in 1989. It is comprised of paediatricians, paediatric surgeons and anaesthesiologists; paediatric sub-specialists; paediatric physical, occupational and speech therapists; prosthetic specialists; engineers; contractors and educators.

These professionals are all willing to donate their time and expertise to assist children’s health on a global basis twice per year.

Pre-Primary, primary and secondary schools have been asked to inform parents of the days for clinics, at the following venues:

DATE VENUE CLINIC Monday, 3 September General Hospital – Physiotherapy Department National Athletic Stadium – Gate B 8 AM TO FINISH SPECIAL NEEDS CLINIC ST GEORGE’S & ST DAVID’S PATIENTS 8 AM TO FINISH CARDIAC CLINIC Tuesday, 4 September Mount St Ervans Retreat Centre National Athletic Stadium – Gate B 8 AM TO FINISH SPECIAL NEEDS CLINIC ST ANDREW’S PATIENTS 8 AM TO FINISH CARDIAC CLINIC Thursday, 6 September Sauteurs Health Centre National Athletic Stadium – Gate B 8 AM TO FINISH SPECIAL NEEDS CLINIC ST PATRICK’S, ST MARK’S & ST JOHN’S PATIENTS 8 AM TO FINISH CARDIAC CLINIC Friday, 7 September National Athletic Stadium- Gate B General Hospital – Physiotherapy Department 8 AM TO FINISH CARDIAC WRAP-UP CLINIC 8 AM TO FINISH SPECIAL NEEDS WRAP-UP CLINIC

Please note that all patients must have a referral from a medical doctor to attend clinic.

Ministry of Education