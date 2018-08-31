CHORES Grenada September 2018 Project

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the public that this year’s Children’s Health Organisation Relief and Educational Services (CHORES) Grenada Project will take place from 3-7 September 2018.
During this visit, the CHORES Grenada Projects continues its 29th year of service to Grenada and will have 2 teams, which are as follows:
CHORES is a non-for-profit, non-sectarian children’s health organisation based in Jacksonville, Florida, which was founded in 1989. It is comprised of paediatricians, paediatric surgeons and anaesthesiologists; paediatric sub-specialists; paediatric physical, occupational and speech therapists; prosthetic specialists; engineers; contractors and educators.
These professionals are all willing to donate their time and expertise to assist children’s health on a global basis twice per year.
Pre-Primary, primary and secondary schools have been asked to inform parents of the days for clinics, at the following venues:
|DATE
|VENUE
|CLINIC
|Monday, 3 September
|General Hospital – Physiotherapy Department
National Athletic Stadium – Gate B
|8 AM TO FINISH
SPECIAL NEEDS CLINIC
ST GEORGE’S & ST DAVID’S PATIENTS
8 AM TO FINISH
CARDIAC CLINIC
|Tuesday, 4 September
|Mount St Ervans Retreat Centre
National Athletic Stadium – Gate B
|8 AM TO FINISH
SPECIAL NEEDS CLINIC
ST ANDREW’S PATIENTS
8 AM TO FINISH
CARDIAC CLINIC
|Thursday, 6 September
|Sauteurs Health Centre
National Athletic Stadium – Gate B
|8 AM TO FINISH
SPECIAL NEEDS CLINIC
ST PATRICK’S, ST MARK’S & ST JOHN’S PATIENTS
8 AM TO FINISH
CARDIAC CLINIC
|Friday, 7 September
|National Athletic Stadium- Gate B
General Hospital – Physiotherapy Department
|8 AM TO FINISH
CARDIAC WRAP-UP CLINIC
8 AM TO FINISH
SPECIAL NEEDS WRAP-UP CLINIC
Please note that all patients must have a referral from a medical doctor to attend clinic.
