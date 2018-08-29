Conception Lodge donates to Father Mallaghan’s Home for Boys

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Father Mallaghan’s Home for Boys receive donation from Conception Lodge 8346

donation Donation to assist 3 students to attend secondary school

Christopher Comissiong, Worshipful Master of Conception Lodge 8346 presented an EC$5,800 cheque to Ingrid Lashington, Home Manager of Father Mallaghan’s Home for Boys, at Richmond Hill, in the presence of staff of the Child Protection Agency (CPA), the governing body for the home.

Lodge members present included Dr Lutz Amechi, Wayne Francis, and Colin Dowe.

Upholding the 3 sacred tenets of Freemasonry: Brotherly Love, Relief and Truth, Conception Lodge 8346 EC (English Constitution) pledged to assist 3 students at the boys’ home who were successful in the 2018 CPEA Exams.

13-year old Javel Williams will be attending Wesley College; 12-year-old Redge Ross and Jayquan Bernard will be attending Boca Secondary school. The commitment is to support the boys throughout their 5-year tenures at secondary school, with each receiving a minimum of $1,200 annually.

Charity is a major part of Freemasonry and in 2014, Conception Lodge adopted the home as its specifically-targeted charitable endeavour in Grenada, to give financial support and provide mentorship to the boys. To date, the lodge has donated close to $10,000 to the home.

Dowe said the local lodge will also be offering mentorship to the 3 students along their journey through secondary school. “There is one thing to cut a cheque and walk away, but we can do so much more if you are actually there giving of your time and we have engaged the Child Protection Authority on ways in which this can be done. It was a very easy decision when the chairman of the CPA, Ann David Antoine approached us and requested some assistance for the 3 boys who passed the 2018 CPEA examinations. The lodge agreed immediately to provide the support which will assist with school supplies, uniforms, and transportation for boys to get to school.”

Dowe said as part of the agreement, the young men are also expected to commit to their obligation of ensuring that they maintain a high level of academic performance. “We made it very clear to the boys that we will not only be cutting cheques but we are very interested in their academic performance so there will be a review by term and by academic year of their performance, and we provide any other support that we can give to ensure that they are successful.”

Also of interest to Conception Lodge are John Ross and Shammo Baptiste who secured passes in the school leaving examinations and will be attending Happy Hill Secondary School and JW Fletcher respectively.

Constituted in 1971 by a Charter from the United Grand Lodge of England, Conception Lodge one of three Craft Lodges in Grenada. Others are Lodge St George No. 3072 and Lodge St Andrew No. 1794 SC.