Dental outreach clinics begin next week

The Dental Health Department of the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Great Shape Inc. will conduct a series of dental outreach clinics in Grenada beginning next week.

The first round of clinics will be held at the Anglican Pastoral Centre in Gouyave, St John from Tuesday, 21 to Friday, 31 August, and the second set will take place at the Westerhall Secondary School in St David from Tuesday, 28 to Friday, 31 August.

However, while the clinics will officially begin on 21 and 28 August in the respective parishes, interested members of the public would need to register on Monday, 20 and 27 August, one day prior to the official commencement dates.

Acting Chief Dental Surgeon Dr Marcia McMillian Rennie told the GIS in an exclusive interview that all types of dental services inclusive of restorative, cleaning, filling etc would be offered to the public free of charge.

She also indicated that the visit dental mission is supported by the Sandals brand and would be working along with the ministry’s local team.

The top Grenadian dental surgeon added that given the variety of services they intend to provide, which would be of no charge to the country, the public including children can expect the usual high level of professional dental services.

GIS