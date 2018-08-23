Drugs confiscated and charges laid

Police seized 281 pounds of cannabis at Levera, St Patrick on Sunday, 19 August 2018 as a result of an operation conducted by officers attached to the Drug Squad.

Charges were laid against the following persons in connection with the drugs found, Joel Mc Lean, 22 years, Farmer, Keston Mc Lean, 28 years, Farmer, Olivia Kaywana Mc Lean, 21 years, unemployed, Elma Charles, 51 years, unemployed all of Levera, St Patrick and Hensley Mc Lean, 31 years, Electrician of Windsor Forest, St David.

They appeared at Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 23 August charged with trafficking in and possession of a controlled drug.

Joel Mc Lean was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 with 2 sureties whilst Oliva, Hensley, Keston Mc Lean and Elma Charles were granted bail in the sum of $100.000 with 2 sureties respectively. They were ordered to surrender all travel documents and seek the permission from the court to travel out of the state as part of their bail condition.

They are due to reappear in Court on Thursday, 27 September 2018.

Office of Commissioner of Police