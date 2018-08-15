Elementra wins Band of the Year 2018

by Linda Straker
Helen Marie and Associates presentation of “Elementra” for 2018 broke its tradition of placing second like it has done for more than ten years and brought home the “Band of the Year” title.
Elementra displayed the concept of the essence of life as defined by the elements of nature. The five sections were:
Only 4 queens and 5 kings participated in the King and Queen of the Bands competition on Sunday night, where Elementra won Queen of the Band title, while its King placed second.
The Band of the Year title is awarded to a carnival band that has participated in the King and Queen of the Bands competition.
