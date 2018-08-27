Gas prices for August 2018 

The general public is hereby informed that effective Saturday, 18 August 2018, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene, and LPG Cooking Gas) in the State of Grenada will be as follows:

GRENADA

Products Old Price New Price
Gasoline $15.96/IG $16.02/IG
Diesel $15.00/IG $14.98/IG
Kerosene $9.56/IG $9.61/IG
LPG (Cooking Gas)
20 lb Cylinder $40.00 $40.00
100 lb Cylinder $243.35 $246.55
Bulk $2.30/lb $2.30/lb
Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder $37.00 $37.00

CARRIACOU

Products Old Price New Price
Gasoline $16.14/IG $16.20/IG
Diesel $15.18/IG $15.16/IG
Kerosene $9.75/IG $9.80/IG
LPG (Cooking Gas)
20 lb Cylinder $49.00 $49.00
100 lb Cylinder $248.30 $243.35
Bulk $2.35/lb $2.30/lb
Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder $46.00 $46.00

PETITE MARTINIQUE

Products Old Price New Price
Gasoline $10.64/IG $10.70/IG
Diesel $9.68/IG $9.66/IG
Kerosene $9.75/IG $9.80/IG
LPG (Cooking Gas)
20 lb Cylinder $49.00 $49.00
100 lb Cylinder $243.35 $246.55
Bulk $2.35/lb $2.30/lb
Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder $46.00 $46.00

The new retail prices are computed based on the average FOB costs, that is ex-refinery prices, for the period 13 July to 15 August 2018.

Consumers are strongly encouraged to immediately notify the Price Control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Finance, of any instance of overpricing at telephone number 440-1369.

Ministry of Finance

