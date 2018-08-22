Grenada earns 6 medals at International Karate Daigaku (IKD) World Cup

While most persons were enjoying the carnival festivities, team members of the Grenada Shotokan Karate Association were readying themselves to represent Grenada at the 3rd International Karate Daigaku (IKD) World Cup. The competition was held during the period 17-19, August 2018 at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, St Michael, Barbados.

The IKD World Cup is held every 3 years and provides an opportunity for members worldwide to compete against each other while at the same time improving fellowship amongst members.

At this highly competitive Shotokan Karate competition, there were well over 300 competitors from across the globe including several Caribbean Islands, Canada, USA, South Africa, South America, and England.

Grenada had a very strong representation at the tournament with a team comprising of 14 members along with Head Coach and Tournament Judge, Claudette Joseph. Accompanying the group were 2 team managers and 1 assistant coach. The team members included:

Junior 11-13: Mica Seon-Holukoff; Ethan Courtney

Junior 12-15: Kristian Brown-Mitchell

Junior 14-16: Christian Chow-Chung; Laurence Sutton; Paige Persuad; Ryan Sylvester

Junior 17-19: Jonelle Glasgow

Adult 20-39: Diandra Ross-Baptiste; John Lewis; Racquel Ratoo; Tisagh Chase

Adult 40-49: Bryon George

Adult 50+: Errol Samuel

Team managers: Francesa Alongi; David Holukoff, Assistant coach Errol Samuel

Individual and team events comprised: Kata (forms); kumite (sparring); bunkai (practical application); and enbu (demonstrations). A breakdown of the final team performance is as follows:

2nd place: Jonelle Glasgow in 17-19 female individual Kumite

3rd place: Bryon George in 40-49 male individual Kumite

3rd place: Paige Persuad in 14-16 individual Kata

3rd place: Ethan Courtney, Laurence Sutton and Kristian Brown-Mitchell in 12-15 male Team Bunkai

4th place: Bryon George, Errol Samuel and Tisagh Chase in 20-39 male Team Kumite

4th place: Diandra Ross-Baptiste, Jonelle Glasgow and Raquel Ratoo in 20-39 female Team Enbu

4th place: Jonelle Glasgow, Mica Seon-Holukoff and Paige Persuad in 16-19 female Team Kata

In total Grenada earned 6 medals: 1 silver and 5 bronze.

The team must be congratulated for their hard work and dedication and excellent representation in the 2018 IKD World Cup. This is groundbreaking for Grenada as it is a first that the Grenada Shotokan Karate Association has secured medals at an international level.

Grenada Shotokan Karate Association