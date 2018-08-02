Grenada to initiate meeting with Caricom crime and security agencies to discuss due diligence for Citizenship by Investment Programmes in the region

Prime Minister, Dr the Right Hon. Keith Mitchell will be initiating a meeting with Caricom level crime and security management agencies to discuss compliance with due diligence procedures for Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes operated by regional countries.

The meeting with the Joint Regional Communications Centre (JRCC) and the Caricom Implementing Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) will be one of the priority agenda items for Dr Mitchell in his capacity as the new Chairman of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

The meeting is in response to concerns about the perception that proper due diligence is not always enforced by all countries which operate such investment programmes.

Dr Mitchell said there are reports that applicants in some jurisdictions may be granted certificates of citizenship and passports without the proper checks being conducted by JRCC and IMPACS.

The Prime Minister noted that all representatives at the recent ECCB Monetary Council meeting said this does not happen in their jurisdiction. However, he said, “the fact is, the rumours exist and they have to be addressed. If it is not true, they must be confronted, simply saying it is not true is not enough. We have to do more to protect the integrity of the CBI programmes for the benefit of all of us.”

The meeting will allow representatives of JRCC and IMPACS to present the facts as they relate to compliance with established procedures for granting citizenship.

Dr Mitchell said, “If any one of us allows applicants to qualify for citizenship and receive passports without the regional checks being conducted, they will have the data and be able to present it to us. The expectation is that countries would then confront their respective departments responsible for the CBI programmes to address the matter accordingly.”

Dr Mitchell also stressed the importance of maintaining the reputation of CBI programmes because any discrepancies found within one programme can impact the integrity of all the other programmes operated regionally.

At present, Grenada, Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, St Kitts & Nevis and St Lucia are the regional countries with CBI programmes.

GIS