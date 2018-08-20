Grenada Tourism Authority hosts first-ever media reception in Québec’s largest city

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), as part of its ongoing strategic efforts to strengthen awareness of the destination and the Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean brand in the Canadian market, hosted its first-ever media reception in Montreal, Québec on 19 July.

The event was supported by the GTA’s CEO, Patricia Maher, Director of Sales in Canada, Sekou Stroude and Director and Account Manager at Cheryl Andrews Marketing Communications, Jennifer Johnson, from the island’s North American public relations agency.

Held at Mimi La Nuit in the city’s old town, representatives from some of the city’s leading consumer and travel trade media outlets including TravelWeek, PaxNews, The Suburban, Tourism Plus, CTV, Montreal Gazette, Huffington Post Québec and CJAD radio as well as social media influencers that cover key niche markets such as soft adventure, culture and culinary, were in attendance to hear about what makes Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique the ideal Caribbean destination for Québécois travelers.

The diverse media group was also joined by Consul General of Grenada, Derrick James; Deputy Honorary Consul Ted Blaize; Jill Elmslie, Rex Resorts; Tracy McCann from Sandals Grenada and Gemma Raeburn from PlayMas Montreal. To close out the evening, photographer Roland Gilbert was the lucky winner of a 5-night stay at the Grenadian by Rex Resorts and the grand prize went to Diego Fiorita, from Publications Mag who won a 5-night stay at Coyaba Beach Resort, a couples’ spa treatment and yoga session at LaLuna.

The Pure Grenada team announced the addition of a 3rd weekly flight starting in December with Air Canada Rouge departing every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Toronto Pearson at 9.20 am in time for an early morning seamless connection from Montreal. The flight takes 5 hours and 10 minutes direct into St George’s and most of the hotels are within a 10-minute ride from the airport. The attendees were encouraged to visit the destination and experience the great cuisine, the wonderful nature and meet the warm and friendly Grenadians.

Prior to the event, the GTA delegation conducted a one-on-one media interview with La Presse, Montreal’s oldest and largest French-language online newspaper. “Strengthening awareness and visibility of the Pure Grenada brand in Montreal and by extension the province of Québec is vital to the overall success of our marketing efforts in the Canadian market,” noted CEO of the GTA, Patricia Maher. “Our long-term goal is to build and nurture key relationships as well as educate our media partners based in the market about who we are and the amazing tourism offerings available to Canadian travelers that visit our shores.”

Rounding out the visit, the GTA participated in the second annual Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique Day held at Park Kent on Saturday, 21 July. The event was supported by the GTA as part of the effort to bolster awareness of Grenada and its culture to the Québécois community.

Grenada Tourism Authority