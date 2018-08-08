Grenadian heads to United States on the prestigious US Fulbright Programme

The US Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States is pleased to announce that Grenadian Walt Williams, will travel to the United States to complete his graduate studies in Public Affairs at the University of Missouri-Columbia, funded by the US Government.

Williams is part of the Fulbright Foreign Student scholarship cohort for the academic year 2018-19. He is presently employed as an Assistant Lecturer at the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) in Carriacou.

US Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS Linda Taglialatela commented, “Grenada has many talented young people, and we are thrilled once again to have Fulbright scholars complete their graduate studies in the United States. We wish Walt all the best as he furthers his education through the prestigious Fulbright programme. We remain committed to educational exchanges to promote mutual understanding and build strong people-to-people relationships.”

The Fulbright programme is the flagship international educational exchange programme sponsored by the US Government and is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The Fulbright Foreign Student programme enables graduate students, young professionals, and artists from abroad to research and study in the United States for one year or longer at US universities or other appropriate institutions.

For additional information on this prestigious programme, please visit US Embassy Bridgetown’s website at https://bb.usembassy.gov/education-culture/ec-scholarships/fulbright-scholarship-programme/