GUTCU awards $46,800 in CPEA grants

The GUT Cooperative Credit Union (GUTCU) recently presented grants to 156 students whose parents are credit union members. The grants valued at $300 each are aimed to provide financial support as families prepare for the new school year.

“The grant is the credit union’s way of assisting our nation’s youth through this important transition from primary to secondary education,” stated Retesha Boyd, General Manager of the GUTCU. “We are fully invested in supporting the dreams and aspirations of our members and their families.”

To be eligible for the grant, an applicant must be a credit union member in good standing and have a son/daughter who would have successfully completed this year’s CPEA examination.

Since the inception of the CPEA grant, the credit union has invested approximately $300,000 in the programme and impacted over 1000 students.

GUTCU